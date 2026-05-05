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Two charged in relation to January protests at the Eugene federal building

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:07 PM PDT
Police creating a barrier at an anti-ICE protest Friday, January 30 in Eugene.
Zac Ziegler, KLCC
Police creating a barrier at an anti-ICE protest Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 in Eugene.

Federal officials say they have arrested a man who is accused of damaging the Eugene federal building during a Jan. 30 protest that police declared a riot.

Soren Emery Polzin, 18, made his first appearance before a federal judge Tuesday. He is charged with depredation of federal property.

A news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office for Oregon says Polzin banged on and kicked a building window until they broke.

Federal officials did not immediately answer questions from KLCC, and information on who is representing Polzin is not yet available.

Separately, a 37-year-old man was charged with assaulting a federal employee during a protest at the Eugene federal building on January 27.

Prosecutors say Ryan Bruce Gaither Jr. bit a federal officer and spit on another federal officer.

Gaither pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released pending an October trial.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Eugene Federal BuildingProtestsPortland FBIU.S. Attorney's OfficeEugene
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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