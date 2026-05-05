Two charged in relation to January protests at the Eugene federal building

Federal officials say they have arrested a man who is accused of damaging the Eugene federal building during a Jan. 30 protest that police declared a riot.

Soren Emery Polzin, 18, made his first appearance before a federal judge Tuesday. He is charged with depredation of federal property.

A news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office for Oregon says Polzin banged on and kicked a building window until they broke.

Federal officials did not immediately answer questions from KLCC, and information on who is representing Polzin is not yet available.

Separately, a 37-year-old man was charged with assaulting a federal employee during a protest at the Eugene federal building on January 27.

Prosecutors say Ryan Bruce Gaither Jr. bit a federal officer and spit on another federal officer.

Gaither pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was released pending an October trial.

