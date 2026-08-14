YMCA to re-open Saturday after Friday’s threat-related closure

The Eugene Family YMCA will re-open Saturday after a day-long closure Friday due to safety concerns.

YMCA executive staff told KLCC that it is evaluating additional safety protocols for the re-opening “out of an abundance of caution.”

A news release from the Eugene Police Department said it was contacted on Thursday by a staff member who overheard concerning statements made by a fellow staff member.

The department then received more information from a third staff member.

Police conducted an initial investigation and a follow-up.

No arrests have been made, but Eugene Police say an additional review and assessment of the situation will be conducted.

