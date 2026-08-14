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YMCA to re-open Saturday after Friday’s threat-related closure

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 14, 2026 at 5:58 PM PDT
A file photo of the YMCA building on 24th Avenue in Eugene, which was closed on Aug. 14 due to safety concerns.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
The Eugene Family YMCA, as seen on Mar. 19, 2026. The facility opened in December 2023.

The Eugene Family YMCA will re-open Saturday after a day-long closure Friday due to safety concerns.

YMCA executive staff told KLCC that it is evaluating additional safety protocols for the re-opening “out of an abundance of caution.”

A news release from the Eugene Police Department said it was contacted on Thursday by a staff member who overheard concerning statements made by a fellow staff member.

The department then received more information from a third staff member.

Police conducted an initial investigation and a follow-up.

No arrests have been made, but Eugene Police say an additional review and assessment of the situation will be conducted.
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice Eugene YMCAEugene Family YMCAEugene Police DepartmentPublic Safety
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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