Springfield and Eugene continue efforts to educate public about e-moto legality as usage grows

City officials in Springfield and Eugene are expanding a push to educate residents that the use of electric motorcycles that resemble electrically-assisted bicycles in public is, in many cases, illegal.

Springfield has launched its own education campaign, hoping to help residents understand the difference between an e-bike and an e-moto.

"E-motos are being sold in a lot of places, and they are not to be ridden on public streets, sidewalks, paths or any public areas,” said Springfield Transportation Planning Manager Emma Newman. “The only place that they are intended for use is private property."

Eugene began a similar campaign earlier this summer, and it has begun posting signs in public parks stating that the use of e-motos is illegal on public roads or paths, and that parents whose children are caught using the electric vehicles in spots where they are not allowed could face fines or other legal consequences.

Both cities’ campaigns stress the differences between e-bikes and e-motos as set out by Oregon law.

“All e-bikes need to have functional pedals, you can use the pedals to propel yourself,” said Newman. “So if you don’t see functional pedals, that’s one of the signs that it’s not an e-bike. But there are e-motos that do have functional pedals, pegs or things that look like pedals that are more fake pedals.”

A vehicle is also considered an e-moto if it can propel itself at a speed higher than 20 miles per hour, though a vehicle that assists its rider to exceed that speed while pedaling may be considered an e-bike.

Both Eugene and Springfield have websites that spell out the differences between the three classes of e-bikes and e-motos. The classifications focus on the maximum speed that the vehicle can propel itself, its use of a throttle or speedometer and its use of pedals.

Newman said the Oregon Legislature is considering further changes to its classification system to help users more easily define an e-bike from an e-moto.

