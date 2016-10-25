Train track conditions – including possible issues related to heavy rains – caused a five-car derailment last week in Dillard, says a spokesman with Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad.

Michael Williams says the cars were part of a 16-car train, and were carrying lumber when they went off the rails October 18th. No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved.

Williams says efforts are underway to clean-up the site and put the cars back on the rails. Because the incident happened on an auxiliary track, the railroad could move slowly with clean-up efforts. The main line was not affected and stayed open.

The Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad is also having inspectors check out other auxiliary tracks to prevent further incidents.