Disasters & Accidents

High fire danger sparks red flag warnings for much of Oregon

By Brian Bull
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT
A screenshot of the National Weather Service weather and hazards map shows the wide area of Oregon under red flag warnings on August 3, 2023.
Submitted image
/
National Weather Service
A screenshot of the National Weather Service weather and hazards map shows the wide are of Oregon under red flag warnings on August 3, 2023.

Two firefighting task-forces will be mobilized by mid-day Friday in Jefferson County. The Oregon State Fire Marshal says the personnel and equipment will be pre-positioned there for 72 hours, perhaps longer.

The mobilization is due to “red flag” warnings for parts of Oregon east of the Cascades.

"There’s dry lightning in the forecast and that really makes a recipe for increased fire dangers," said John Hendricks, a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's office. "We’re trying to be proactive, and making sure that we have resources at the ready in case something happens.”

The fire crews are from Clatsop and Washington counties. Their presence is designed to speed up response to any reported blazes in Central Oregon.

The National Weather Service warns thunderstorms are possible over the next couple days. Widespread lightning could start new fires, and high winds could spur erratic growth for existing ones.

The warnings stretch from Central Oregon to southeastern Idaho, and from the Blue Mountains down to Northern California. They remain in effect through 11 p.m. Friday.
Areas of Central Oregon, including Deschutes County, are also under air quality alerts until further notice, due mainly to smoke coming from the Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest.

Oregon Public Broadcasting contributed to this report.

Bedrock Fire2023 wildfire seasonOregon State Fire MarshallJefferson County
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
