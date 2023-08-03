High fire danger sparks red flag warnings for much of Oregon

Two firefighting task-forces will be mobilized by mid-day Friday in Jefferson County. The Oregon State Fire Marshal says the personnel and equipment will be pre-positioned there for 72 hours, perhaps longer.

The mobilization is due to “red flag” warnings for parts of Oregon east of the Cascades.

"There’s dry lightning in the forecast and that really makes a recipe for increased fire dangers," said John Hendricks, a spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's office. "We’re trying to be proactive, and making sure that we have resources at the ready in case something happens.”

The fire crews are from Clatsop and Washington counties. Their presence is designed to speed up response to any reported blazes in Central Oregon.

The National Weather Service warns thunderstorms are possible over the next couple days. Widespread lightning could start new fires, and high winds could spur erratic growth for existing ones.

The warnings stretch from Central Oregon to southeastern Idaho, and from the Blue Mountains down to Northern California. They remain in effect through 11 p.m. Friday.

Areas of Central Oregon, including Deschutes County, are also under air quality alerts until further notice, due mainly to smoke coming from the Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest.

Oregon Public Broadcasting contributed to this report.