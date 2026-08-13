Flower power to the rescue: fundraisers help feed and care for reservation animals

While crews continue to mop up the Bench and Round Butte wildfires on Oregon’s Warm Springs Reservation, a relief drive is underway to help affected horses and livestock.

The Warm Springs Animal Relief Fund launched last month, and is a multi-organization effort started by 3 Sisters Equine Refuge . Its original goal was to raise $15,000 for hay, feed, and care for animals who’ve lost forage and grazing land. At last check, they had more than $27,000 raised.

Last Sunday outside Lox, Stocks & Bagels in Eugene, volunteer fundraiser Lisa Smolenska sold bouquets of flowers donated by Charles Little Flower Farm near Mount Pisgah. By early afternoon, she’d sold out and had raised $673.

“This has got to be ongoing, because the animals are going to need forage over the wintertime as well and beyond,” Smolenska told KLCC. “I don't think we really know how long it'll take to regenerate.”

Leslie Anglin, director of marketing for 3 Sisters Equine Refuge, acknowledged Smolenska’s efforts and explained in an email that their original fundraising goal was established to support immediate emergency response efforts. “But as we continue to assess conditions on the ground, it is becoming clear that the needs will extend well beyond this fire season and likely into 2027.”

Warm Springs rancher and tribal member Shana Johnson was happy to learn about the relief fund. She said after the Beachcomb Fire–which later merged with the Bench Fire–burned through her area on the south end of the reservation, her 15 horses and 300 cows lost 99% of their grazing district.

“When the fire started, they all started coming home in groups, and there is absolutely nothing to eat,” she said.

Anglin added that a new fundraising target has not been determined, and the focus will now be on making sure resources remain available as recovery needs across the Warm Springs Reservation are identified and prioritized.

Partners involved in the Warm Springs Animal Relief Fund include:

Footage provided by Una Johnson. In a still from a video, cows belonging to the Johnson Family of Warm Springs flee flames and smoke on July 31, 2026.

The following community partners are also assisting with collection, donation, and distribution efforts:



Bend Equine is a donation drop point in Bend – their address is: 19121 Couch Market Rd.

is a donation drop point in Bend – their address is: 19121 Couch Market Rd. Oregon Feed & Irrigation is accepting donations for grain, supplements, salt licks, and other animal-care supplies in Redmond – their address is: 2215 NW 6th St.

is accepting donations for grain, supplements, salt licks, and other animal-care supplies in Redmond – their address is: 2215 NW 6th St. Rags to Rescue Sanctuary will serve as a donation drop point in Sisters – their address is: 67905 Cloverdale Rd.



In addition, CAMP ( Companion Animal Medical Project ) of Bend is collecting food and supplies for cats and dogs affected by the fire.

Community members can contribute to the relief effort online at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/warm-springs-animal-relief-fund

The funds will cover hay and feed for horses and livestock; support for companion animals impacted by the fire; resources that benefit wildlife affected by habitat loss; veterinary supplies and emergency animal care needs; and transportation and delivery of critical supplies.

Meanwhile, Smolenska says she’ll do another flower fundraiser this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to noon again outside Lox, Stocks & Bagels in South Eugene. Bouquets will be sold for $10 (small) and $20 (large), and she added that she’ll try to have some dried flower wreaths as well.

“The livestock, the companion animals, and wildlife–they're just an integral part of the land and the people who live there,” she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Bench Fire has exceeded 67,000 acres and is 86% contained. The Round Butte Fire has burned more than 1,100 acres and is 90% contained.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

