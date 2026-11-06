Eugene considers removal of dangerous low head dam on the Willamette River

A piece of outdated infrastructure in the Willamette River in Eugene has been a hazard to river users for years. Now, the city is considering removing the Millrace low head dam.

Sarah Dyrdahl, Northwest region director at American Rivers, said when floaters or paddlers go over the dam, they can get stuck in a sort of recirculating current. “That water will actually push people under, and so folks who are not wearing a life vest are particularly at risk, but really anybody, getting stuck in that current is at risk of, certainly drowning.”

Dyrdhahl said she’s heard from first responders that they do dozens of river rescues a year at the dam site. American Rivers has been involved in a feasibility study funded by the City of Eugene looking at options for removing the dam.

“We're looking at a recommendation for full removal of the Milrace Dam plus the rock weir upstream,” she said. Originally, they were considering partial removal of the structures. But feedback from first responders said a partial removal might create more hazards.

“So, they really felt strongly that if we were in the river, we might as well remove the entire hazard,” she said.

Dyrdahl said the projected cost to remove the structures is $3 million to $4 million. American Rivers works on dam removals across the country and in the northwest. She said the cost is low compared to its benefits.

City of Eugene This aerial view of the Willamette River shows the location of the concrete dam, rock weir and other infrastructure remnants.

“To me, that's a small price to pay for public safety and, and, you know, saving lives of both community members and folks who want to visit,” she said.

Dyrdahl said funding could come from a combination of private and public sources.

The public is invited to a Community Open House Monday, Nov. 9, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. to hear about the study. It’s in the Bascom-Tykeson Room at the downtown Eugene Public Library, 100 W. 10th Ave.