Local organizations urge visitors to use caution and lifejackets at the river

Recent water rescues and drownings are a reminder to be careful while swimming or boating in local waterways. The City of Springfield, along with the Willamalane Parks and Recreation district and Eugene Springfield Fire are urging the public to take precautions.

Conditions on rivers like the Willamette and McKenzie can change quickly. Strong currents, cold water and unseen debris can be dangerous for swimmers and paddlers alike.

Willamlane Parks and Recreation district’s chief operating officer, Eric Adams, said it's important for everybody to take precautions, such as wearing a life jacket, when at the river.

“Regardless of whether you're a strong swimmer or not, rivers can often have unexpected hazards, and life jackets provide an additional level of protection,” Adams said.

A free life jacket loaner station is available at Clearwater Park, 2400 Clearwater Lane in Springfield. Adams said they plan to install an additional lifejacket kiosk at Island Park in the coming months.

It is also important to plan ahead before entering the water. It is advised that visitors research and plan their route ahead of time, check river conditions and weather forecasts and tell someone where they’re going.

For those traveling downstream on the Willamette, plan to exit the river at or before the West D Street Boat Ramp in Springfield near Interstate 5 to avoid the low-head dams. They can create powerful recirculating currents that can trap people and can be difficult to recognize from upstream.