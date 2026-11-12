Pacific Power warns of potential outages in Oregon due to incoming storm

Pacific Power is warning customers about potential electricity outages in its Oregon territory Thursday night through Friday afternoon as a storm reaches the area.

"We’re currently monitoring a storm that’s expected to bring some strong winds to parts of Oregon, and with strong winds, we could see some outages,” Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Marine said Thursday afternoon. “So we just wanted to give people a heads-up. We will have crews on standby to respond to potential outages, but of course that’s just going to depend on where we see impact."

The utility recommends people keep their mobile devices charged, check to make sure their contact info with Pacific Power is updated and sign up for the company’s emergency alerts.

“Also, we want to make sure that people have an emergency kit ready with essentials like a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and first aid kits,” Marine said. “And, of course, state and emergency management organizations recommend having an emergency plan and being prepared for up to 72 hours without essential services .”

She said that people should stay away from downed power lines and call 911 to report them.