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Pacific Power warns of potential outages in Oregon due to incoming storm

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:06 PM PST
A downed tree and power lines across a road. A worker is facing the trees. The photo is taken at night.
Oregon Department of Transportation
In this Dec. 17, 2025 file photo, ODOT and utility crews work to clear trees and power lines from Oregon Highway 126 near Vida.

Pacific Power is warning customers about potential electricity outages in its Oregon territory Thursday night through Friday afternoon as a storm reaches the area.

"We’re currently monitoring a storm that’s expected to bring some strong winds to parts of Oregon, and with strong winds, we could see some outages,” Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Marine said Thursday afternoon. “So we just wanted to give people a heads-up. We will have crews on standby to respond to potential outages, but of course that’s just going to depend on where we see impact."

The utility recommends people keep their mobile devices charged, check to make sure their contact info with Pacific Power is updated and sign up for the company’s emergency alerts.

“Also, we want to make sure that people have an emergency kit ready with essentials like a battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and first aid kits,” Marine said. “And, of course, state and emergency management organizations recommend having an emergency plan and being prepared for up to 72 hours without essential services.”

She said that people should stay away from downed power lines and call 911 to report them.

Pacific Power’s service area includes Bend, Redmond, Roseburg, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Cottage Grove, Creswell and Junction City.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents Pacific Powerpower outagesWind Warning
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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