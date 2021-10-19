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The regional utility with coverage across Oregon and California warns that high winds from an incoming storm bring increased risk of power outages.
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EWEB will use $2.2 million in grants to upgrade Eugene’s power infrastructure, protecting critical areas from wildfires, ice storms, and power outages.
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Another in a series of windy, rainy storms moved into western Oregon on Thursday, bringing a new round of power outages and concerns over flooding.
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Strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and caused thousands of power outages in Eugene and Springfield on Monday.
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The Springfield Utility Board is facing criticism over its response to the recent ice storm.
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As efforts to restore power continue following Lane County’s recent ice storm, local utility companies warn that some homeowners may have to do their own repairs.
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Springfield Public Schools has declared an emergency following this week’s devastating ice storms.
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Tuesday night’s ice storm dealt a blow to efforts to restore power in the southern Willamette Valley. Some customers may go without electricity for a week or more.
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While the freezing rain may be over, most of the region is still covered in a slick sheet of dangerous ice.
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Temperatures have warmed above freezing, but many in Lane County are without power Wednesday morning, and roads are extremely slick.
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With freezing temperatures and power outages across Oregon, officials say they’ve seen more reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.
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This post includes information about power shutoffs and evacuations during the Sept. 2022 wind storm. This post will be updated.