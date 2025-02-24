© 2025 KLCC

Gusty winds and heavy rains cause power outages and downed trees, injuring one on UO campus

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:43 PM PST
Crews work to remove a hazardous tree near Fenton Hall on the UO campus Monday afternoon.

Strong winds and heavy rain brought down trees and caused thousands of power outages in Eugene and Springfield late this morning. The Springfield Utility Board reported roughly 750 customers were without power by 3:40 p.m., down from 2,700 earlier in the day. SUB is working to restore service to the downtown, Centennial and Mohawk areas.

Elsehwhere, the Eugene Water and Electric Board reported nearly 350 customers were without power as of 5:15 p.m. Most other utilities in Lane, Douglas, Linn and Lincoln Counties were reporting scattered outages Monday afternoon, affecting several thousand customers. Statewide, some 55,000 utility customers were without power Monday afternoon.

In Eugene, a tree fell on and injured a University of Oregon student near University Hall at about 11 a.m., according to an alert issued by the school. The UO said the student, who was not publicly named, had been transferred to a local hospital. University officials closed an area of campus between Franklin Boulevard and 13th Avenue because of safety concerns.

Monday afternoon, the university added this update: "As rain and wind continue in the Willamette Valley, stay clear of trees. Use caution traveling around and near campus. Please do not use pathways through Pioneer Cemetery. Current campus closure areas are listed at: https://map.uoregon.edu/snow-routes."

A wind advisory remains in effect for the Central and Southern Willamette Valley until 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible, with even higher gusts possible on the Oregon coast. For the Salem area north to the Portland metro area, the strongest winds are expected this evening.

A very full river with a highway guardrail in the foreground.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Siuslaw River peaked at "minor" flood stage near Mapleton on Sunday night. By mid-day Monday, it had fallen below flood levels.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
