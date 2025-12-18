New round of storms brings power outages, flooding concerns

Another in a series of windy, rainy storms moved into western Oregon on Thursday, bringing a new round of power outages and concerns over flooding.

The worst of the wind appeared to have been confined to the coast, with the National Weather Service advising that they did not expect wind speeds in other areas to match those of a storm earlier in the week, which knocked out power to more than 100,000 Oregonians.

Central Lincoln PUD A crew from Springfield Utility Board helps to restore power in Depoe Bay on Dec. 18, 2025.

As of Thursday at 5 p.m., roughly 36,000 utility customers in Oregon lacked power, according to poweroutage.us, though some of the state's smaller utilities do not feed data to that site.

The worst hit area on Thursday afternoon was Lincoln County, where more than 16,000 customers were in the dark.

"We are responding to widespread outages and damage caused by 60+ mph wind gusts and saturated soil from heavy rainfall, resulting in broken crossarms and poles, downed trees, and downed power lines," said a social media post from Central Lincoln Public Utility District.

The utility said it was receiving mutual aid assistance from other agencies in areas that weren't hit as hard, including Springfield Utility Board and Emerald People's Utility District.

Flooding also a possibility

Many parts of the coast and the Willamette Valley are also keeping a watchful eye on creeks and rivers. The National Weather Service said Thursday evening could be the worst time in terms of urban and small stream flooding, as a system is predicted to dump three inches or more of rain in many areas.

All of that runoff is expected to make its way into larger tributaries and rivers over the coming days. A flood watch is in effect for most areas though Saturday evening. Some communities are offering free sandbagging stations.

Of particular concern is the Siletz River in Lincoln County, which is predicted to crest just shy of major flood stage near the town of Siletz on Thursday evening. According to the National Weather Service, when floodwaters reach that level, it could require evacuations of several residential areas along the river.

School and road closures

While a handful of districts canceled school due to weather issues on Thursday, it was a much smaller number than on Wednesday, when widespread power outages closed the doors of many schools in western Oregon. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, no districts had announced closures for Friday.

As of Thursday evening, there were no significant road closures in the southern Willamette Valley. Flooding was affecting some roads in the mid and northern parts of the valley, with a handful of closures along the coast. The status of many roads can be found at the Oregon Department of Transportation's website, TripCheck.com.

Officials urged drivers heading out on Thursday evening to watch for standing water and to avoid driving into areas where water covers the road.