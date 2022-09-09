Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, utilities are planning to strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert.

This post will be updated with new information about evacuations, power shutoffs, and related closures.

EVACUATIONS

A map of evacuation areas for the Cedar Creek Fire is available at this link.

As of late Friday morning, the following evacuation notices were in effect:

Level 3: (GO NOW)

A large swath of wilderness and forest areas to the north and east of Waldo Lake

Level 2: (BE SET)

The High Prairie area of Oakridge, including all of High Prairie Rd, Brock Rd, Bar BL Ranch Rd, Nubian Way, Mountain View Rd, and Huckleberry Lane.

Some forested areas east and north of Waldo Lake. Refer to this website for specific areas.

Level 1: (BE READY)

All of Oakridge and Westfir, excluding the High Prairie area, which is in Level 2.

ROAD CLOSURES

All primary highways remain open at this time, including Oregon Hwy 58. Some Forest Service roads in the vicinity of the Cedar Creek Fire are closed, and forest officials urge people to stay out of the area.

Separately, a planned two-week closure of U.S. Highway 20 east of Sweet Home for construction has been delayed until at least Sunday because of the high wind in the forecast.

POWER SHUTOFFS

Known as "Public Safety Power Shutoffs," the pre-emptive action is meant to reduce the chance of rapid wildfire spread during windy conditions. These shutoffs have been used in California, but have been rarely deployed in Oregon. The following list is from information provided to KLCC, or gleaned from utility websites, but may not be exhaustive. Some utilities have been notifying affected customers directly.

EWEB:

Power outages will start as soon as 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Power outages will impact about 3,000 customers east of Hayden Bridge up to Vida, including the following areas: Camp Creek and Upper Camp Creek, Cedar Flats, Deerhorn, Walterville

Lane Electric Cooperative:

Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public safety power shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 through the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services.

Pacific Power:

The utility has designated areas in six western Oregon counties for possible shutoffs, including parts of Douglas, Linn, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Tillamook Counties. As of 11 a.m. on Friday, power remained on in those areas. Pacific Power said it anticipates shutting power to affected communities later in the day on Friday. The utility has a map of potentially affected areas on its website.

Pacific Power has also announced the opening of three "community resource centers" in areas that could be affected by power shutoffs. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, unless power is restored sooner. The locations are:

Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide.

Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville

Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home

Consumers Power:

The utility said it "may execute" a Public Safety Power Shutoff in the following areas: Sweet Home, Stayton, Scio, Lyons, Elkhorn, Detroit, Idanha, Marion Forks, and the Rogers Mountain and Mt. Tom areas. As of mid-day Friday, no outages were reported in the Consumers Power service area. However, with conditions expected to change throughout the day, outages may occur with no advance notice.

EPUD:

EPUD did not list any planned outages on its website, but says response times may be longer and wind-related outages are more likely to occur.

Portland General Electric:

By mid-day Friday, Portland General Electric had already implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge, along with Estacada and Scotts Mills. The utility said additional shutoffs are expected throughout the day, including in Oregon City, Portland's West Hills, and areas of higher elevation in parts of Washington and Yamhill Counties. The utility has a website listing current and anticipated outages.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Sweet Home schools are closed Friday.

Oakridge Schools released students at 10:30 a.m. Friday. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

Crow-Applegate-Lorane School Dist.: Due to power outage, all schools are ending at 12:30pm Friday. Normal bus routes will take students home and families are welcome to pick up. No after school care.

