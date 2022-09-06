© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Suggested detours include state highways 22 or 126.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.

During the shutdown, crews will build a retaining wall and repair damage caused by a landslide. The detours are lengthy and involve either Oregon Highway 22 to the north, or Oregon Highway 126 to the south. Both detour routes re-join Highway 20 just west of Santiam Pass.

ODOT said that once the road re-opens, drivers can expect single-lane closures on weekdays through the end of October.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
