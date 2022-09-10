© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

Oakridge evacuated as Cedar Creek Fire grows amid hot, dry, and windy conditions

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published September 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM PDT
plume.jpeg
Rob Mutch, Fire Lookout
/
Ochoco National Forest
The Cedar Creek Fire plume as seen from the Round Mountain Lookout on Sept. 6, 2022.

The Cedar Creek Fire increased in size to 51,814 acres Saturday, and remains at 12% containment. Fire officials say the fire was active throughout the day Friday into the night on the west zone near Oakridge.

The communities of Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie were placed on Level 3 -Go Now!- evacuation orders Friday night.

The latest fire update shows the fire has reached north to Aufderheide Drive (Forest Road 19), and in some places spot fires crossed Highway 58 to the south at Kitson Ridge. Officials say the fire has not crossed west of Highway 19; firefighters are working to hold and improve the east side. Crews are working to keep the fire north of Forest Road 1928.

With east winds, low humidity, and high temperatures in the forecast Saturday, fire managers expect a day of “extreme” fire activity. They say this could involve “long range spotting” from embers and “crown runs” in tree tops. They also say a large smoke column will likely be visible by mid-morning Saturday. Extreme fire conditions could begin to ease on Sunday.

On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act. The latest updates can be found on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page.

map.jpg
Cedar Creek Fire Facebook
The latest Cedar Creek Fire evacuations from Sat. Sept. 10, 2022.

Tags

Disasters & Accidents 2022 WildfiresCedar Creek Fire
