LRAPA issues air quality advisory

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an air quality advisory through Saturday. Eastern winds that dry and compress the air are projected to push smoke from the Cedar Creek fire into the Eugene-Springfield area.

LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC people should pay attention to the numbers, and take precautions when the AQI goes over 100. “When we start to get into that moderate range," he said, "that’s when you want to start to close doors and windows to help to protect your indoor air quality. If you have an air purifier, make sure that’s out.”

When the AQI is between 100 and 150, Knudsen said sensitive groups should stay inside to limit exposure to smoke. That includes the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with heart or respiratory conditions.

He said Oakridge may see air quality in the “very unhealthy” range, over 200. In addition, Knudsen noted if utilities are shut off as a fire precaution, monitoring stations and purple air sensors in those areas will also be offline.

***As of Friday afternoon, Oakridge and Westfir are in Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation status, and clean air shelters will be closed***