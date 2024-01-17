Few brave icy downtown Eugene as slippery conditions continue

While the freezing rain may be over, most of the region is still covered in a slick sheet of dangerous ice.

Just a few intrepid people made the trek into downtown Eugene Wednesday morning, slowly picking their way across an inch-thick layer of ice that coats both the streets and the sidewalks.

Josiah Adams-Kirkpatrick was one of them.

He said five days of freezing rain has given him cabin fever, and he was hoping to walk to the library for a change of scenery, only to find it closed.

“There’s not really a whole lot going on right now, except people falling around,” he said, “It’s like an ice rink down here, it really is bad.”

The downtown branch of the Eugene Library eventually opened at 12:30 p.m., as did the Sheldon branch. The Bethel branch remains closed.

Ezra West, a cashier at a downtown convenience store, lives within walking distance of his job. He said he’s the only one of his roommates who’s been able to safely make it to work.

“Normally it's like a 5 or 10 minute thing, and it took me about 20, I think,” he said. “I wasn’t keeping track, I was just like, 'oh my god, I made it.'”

Most local governments, bus service and other amenities remain shut down in the southern Willamette Valley. Utilities are working to restore power to thousands of Lane County residents who lost it amid icy conditions.

Local leaders have urged people to stay off the roads if they can to allow safety and utility crews to work, although the city announced that the two Wednesday shows of "Bluey's Big Play" will proceed as scheduled.

For the latest closings in the KLCC listening area, visit our Closings page.

