© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In freezing temperatures, Oregon officials warn against danger of carbon monoxide

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published January 16, 2024 at 2:22 PM PST
Burning gas stovetop.
Derrick Coetzee
/
Flickr
Gas ranges or stovetops are a dangerous way to heat a home, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

With freezing temperatures and power outages across Oregon, state officials say they’ve seen more reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Exposure can happen when a gas fuel is used inside, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Symptoms include headaches, confusion, dizziness and chest pain.

“They can be really subtle," said OHA spokesperson Jonathan Modie, "and people might not notice that they're experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning until it’s too late.”

To eliminate risk, Modie said generators shouldn’t be used indoors. Instead, he said they should be placed at least 25 feet from open windows, door or vents.

Modie said it’s also dangerous to use a gas stove to heat a home, and barbeque grills and portable camp stoves should stay outside.

According to the OHA, those experiencing symptoms should immediately seek fresh air and call 911 or Poison Control.
Tags
Health & Medicine carbon monoxidepower outageswinter heatingOregon Health Authorityice storm
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content