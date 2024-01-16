In freezing temperatures, Oregon officials warn against danger of carbon monoxide

With freezing temperatures and power outages across Oregon, state officials say they’ve seen more reports of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Exposure can happen when a gas fuel is used inside, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Symptoms include headaches, confusion, dizziness and chest pain.

“They can be really subtle," said OHA spokesperson Jonathan Modie, "and people might not notice that they're experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning until it’s too late.”

To eliminate risk, Modie said generators shouldn’t be used indoors. Instead, he said they should be placed at least 25 feet from open windows, door or vents.

Modie said it’s also dangerous to use a gas stove to heat a home, and barbeque grills and portable camp stoves should stay outside.

According to the OHA, those experiencing symptoms should immediately seek fresh air and call 911 or Poison Control.