Service providers need help during the prolonged ice storm

The icy weather has been hardest on those who are houseless in our community. St. Vincent de Paul is among the many Eugene area organizations providing shelter during this crisis.

Bethany Cartledge, St. Vinnie's Executive Director, said they've been referring unsheltered families to hotels. They’ve also had their day center open for people to get a meal and a warm place to be. With libraries and community centers closed because of the weather and holiday, it’s one of the few places available for unhoused people.

“It was really gratifying to hear from the staff that the individuals at the Eugene Service Station for it being as packed as it was, it was really peaceful,” Cartledge said. “I think that everyone is just really grateful to have a safe place to be.”

The Egan Warming Centers will be open again Monday night for people to shelter from the bitter cold and ice in Eugene and Springfield.

“It’s really a community project,” Cartledge said. “It’s amazing every year when we see all the sites that will open up their doors and allow us to come inside. And then the incredible amount of volunteer support. We haven’t had the volunteer support at the levels that we had pre-2020. So we’re still hoping to have additional volunteers sign up. Not just for this activation, but for the activations that will go through March 15.”

Cartledge said they’re taking financial donations online. They were planning to open their Seneca location Tuesday to take donations of warm clothes, blankets, food and other items. She added St. Vinnie's isn’t the only community organization offering help to people who are unhoused.

If you are seeking assistance, you can call 211 to get connected to community resources.

