In freezing temperatures, Big City Gamin’ opens to Eugene's unhoused

With temperatures in Eugene below freezing, a downtown bar has opened its doors to the local unhoused population.

On Monday afternoon, those gathered at Big City Gamin’ were offered chili, space in front of the heaters and a showing of Back to the Future.

"People get cold and people die," said bar owner Britney Whitmer. "It's important to us to do this because everybody matters."

Whitmer said around 50 people sheltered in the space over Sunday night. She said despite outside concerns about damage to the property, the hundreds of patrons have been respectful so far.

“It’s self-regulating," said Whitmer. "They've taken care of everything. They're taking out the trash for us. They're really helping, and they care.”

Emerson Sims has been there since Monday morning. He said if this space wasn’t here, he'd be lighting a fire somewhere to stay warm.

Whitmer said the bar has clothes, money and blankets, but they're getting used up quickly. She’s now asking the community for more.

"Please come drop off donations, or come say hi," she said. "We appreciate everybody that's helped."

