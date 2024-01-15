© 2024 KLCC

Scenes from an ice storm: The weekend's weather wallop in pictures

KLCC
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST
a child on a sled
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
There was enough snow to go sledding, as this child demonstrates in Eugene on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Oregon continues to recover from the ice and snow storm that hit much of the state, including the Willamette Valley and the coast. Click through the slideshow to see photos from the storm and its aftermath in the Eugene area.

ice coated tree branch
1 of 7  — ice on trees
Ice coated trees in much of Eugene.
Brian Bull / KLCC
snow covers a city street
2 of 7  — snow covered street Eugene
Snow and ice made getting around town difficult, including on 18th Ave. in west Eugene.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
A fire truck with chains on the tires is on a snowy street
3 of 7  — fire truck chained up snow
The slick streets were no match for this Eugene Springfield fire truck, which was chained up to respond to a call on Sunday.
Jim Rondeau / KLCC
Snow covers a street in Eugene
4 of 7  — snow covered street Eugene
Streets remained snow and ice-covered on Sunday, including Hilyard Street.
Love Cross / KLCC
broken tree branch. ground is covered with snow
5 of 7  — downed tree branch
The ice damaged countless tree branches, such as this one along Hilyard Street in Eugene.
Love Cross / KLCC
A chicken made from snow. A snow egg is behind the chicken.
6 of 7  — snow chicken.jpeg
The snow may not have been deep enough to build a snowman, but there was a sufficient amount to build a snow chicken—which apparently laid a snow egg.
Karen Richards / KLCC
children sledding
7 of 7  — kids on a sled Eugene
While adults fretted about power outages and canceled events, children figured out how to enjoy themselves. These kids were taking advantage of the wintry scene in south Eugene.
Tiffany Eckert / KLCC

For the latest closings in the KLCC listening area, visit our  Closings page.
