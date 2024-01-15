Scenes from an ice storm: The weekend's weather wallop in pictures

Oregon continues to recover from the ice and snow storm that hit much of the state, including the Willamette Valley and the coast. Click through the slideshow to see photos from the storm and its aftermath in the Eugene area.

1 of 7 — ice on trees Ice coated trees in much of Eugene. Brian Bull / KLCC 2 of 7 — snow covered street Eugene Snow and ice made getting around town difficult, including on 18th Ave. in west Eugene. Rachael McDonald / KLCC 3 of 7 — fire truck chained up snow The slick streets were no match for this Eugene Springfield fire truck, which was chained up to respond to a call on Sunday. Jim Rondeau / KLCC 4 of 7 — snow covered street Eugene Streets remained snow and ice-covered on Sunday, including Hilyard Street. Love Cross / KLCC 5 of 7 — downed tree branch The ice damaged countless tree branches, such as this one along Hilyard Street in Eugene. Love Cross / KLCC 6 of 7 — snow chicken.jpeg The snow may not have been deep enough to build a snowman, but there was a sufficient amount to build a snow chicken—which apparently laid a snow egg. Karen Richards / KLCC 7 of 7 — kids on a sled Eugene While adults fretted about power outages and canceled events, children figured out how to enjoy themselves. These kids were taking advantage of the wintry scene in south Eugene. Tiffany Eckert / KLCC

For the latest closings in the KLCC listening area, visit our Closings page.