Labor strikes at Eugenean Starbucks stores expand

Workers at the Starbucks store on Franklin and Villard in Eugene have launched a three-day strike beginning today, to protest what they say are unfair labor practices.

Starbucks Workers United alleges denial of benefits, failure to bargain in good faith, and unfair disciplinary action and terminations. The strike follows the store’s election to become certified as a union with the National Labor Relations Board.

They’re joining five other Eugene stores currently on strike.

In a statement shared last week with KLCC, a Starbucks spokesperson writes, “Starbucks has great partners and we value their contributions. We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation.”

Starbucks refers to its employees as "partners."

