Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Labor strikes at Eugenean Starbucks stores expand

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM PDT
Starbucks employees from area stores stand outside the Willamette/29th Street location, as part of a three-day strike against the corporation.

Workers at the Starbucks store on Franklin and Villard in Eugene have launched a three-day strike beginning today, to protest what they say are unfair labor practices.

Starbucks Workers United alleges denial of benefits, failure to bargain in good faith, and unfair disciplinary action and terminations. The strike follows the store’s election to become certified as a union with the National Labor Relations Board.

They’re joining five other Eugene stores currently on strike.

In a statement shared last week with KLCC, a Starbucks spokesperson writes, “Starbucks has great partners and we value their contributions. We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation.”

Starbucks refers to its employees as "partners."

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
