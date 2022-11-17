Hotels and other lodges expect to see gains as Americans' COVID fears wane, and travel bug takes hold

In another sign that pandemic concerns are easing, more Americans say they’ll travel over the holidays and stay in hotels this year.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association says over a quarter of Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, with 31% of that group saying they’ll stay in a hotel. That’s up from 22% last year.

Brian Bull / KLCC Rik Villareal, owner of the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend.

Rik Villareal owns the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend. He said a reservation tracking service he uses shows the rates being comparable to 2021. But many guests - troubled by world events- are really hitting up their concierge services.

“I don’t remember ever -in the last ten years - having so many people ask us to decorate their rooms for Christmas, or to help them find Thanksgiving dinner plans,” Villareal told KLCC. “We’ve never experienced this in our reservation-making, people planning on celebrating because they thought the world was getting kooky.”

The AHLA’s survey also shows that while COVID fears are fading, 85 percent of respondents said inflation and gas prices factor in whether or not they travel in the coming months.

Additinoally, 64% of Americans would be concerned about delays or cancellations if they traveled by plane right now, with 66% of these respondents reporting a lower chance of flying this holiday season as a result.

