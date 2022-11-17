© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Hotels and other lodges expect to see gains as Americans' COVID fears wane, and travel bug takes hold

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM PST
GraduateHotelEug01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Guests line up at the Graduate Hotel's front desk in Eugene.

In another sign that pandemic concerns are easing, more Americans say they’ll travel over the holidays and stay in hotels this year.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association says over a quarter of Americans will travel for Thanksgiving, with 31% of that group saying they’ll stay in a hotel. That’s up from 22% last year.

Villareal01.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Rik Villareal, owner of the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend.

Rik Villareal owns the Itty Bitty Inn in North Bend. He said a reservation tracking service he uses shows the rates being comparable to 2021. But many guests - troubled by world events- are really hitting up their concierge services.

“I don’t remember ever -in the last ten years - having so many people ask us to decorate their rooms for Christmas, or to help them find Thanksgiving dinner plans,” Villareal told KLCC. “We’ve never experienced this in our reservation-making, people planning on celebrating because they thought the world was getting kooky.”

The AHLA’s survey also shows that while COVID fears are fading, 85 percent of respondents said inflation and gas prices factor in whether or not they travel in the coming months.

Additinoally, 64% of Americans would be concerned about delays or cancellations if they traveled by plane right now, with 66% of these respondents reporting a lower chance of flying this holiday season as a result.

©2022, KLCC.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content