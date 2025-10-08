© 2025 KLCC

Food for Lane County partners with Market of Choice for fall food drive

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:01 PM PDT
Food for Lane County's headquarters in West Eugene.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Food for Lane County's headquarters in West Eugene.

At a tough time for food banks nationally, the annual mail carriers food drive that Food for Lane County usually holds in November isn’t happening. Instead, Market of Choice will host a food drive at its four Eugene locations from Oct. 9 through Nov. 30.

Food for Lane County’s Rebecca Sprinson said they’re also matching donations made at the checkout, up to $10,000.

She said this food drive is needed for many reasons. The end of the USDA program that donated food from farms to food banks amounted to an 18-20% percent reduction in their supply of donated food.

“This is an enormous blow to our donated food supply at a time when those foods are more needed than ever,” she said. “Not only does food insecurity surge in the winter when people are paying for increased heat in their homes, trying to provide a holiday period for their children, but also we're tremendously concerned about this happening alongside federal reductions to Food for Lane County's food supply from the USDA and cuts to SNAP.”

Food for Lane County's new website has a food finder tool for people to find the nearest food pantry or distribution site throughout the county.
Screenshot from Food for Lane County website
Food for Lane County's new website has a food finder tool for people to find the nearest food pantry or distribution site throughout the county.

Sprinson said there are hundreds of thousands of people in Oregon who will be impacted by the cuts to SNAP.

“We’re really worried about the people we serve and in order to attempt to continue to meet need we are asking individual donors, businesses, and foundations to think about being as generous as possible,” she said.

Sprinson said Food for Lane County recently revamped its branding and website. The new website has a food finder tool which helps people find food assistance throughout the county.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
