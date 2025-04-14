As food assistance needs grow, area food pantries face federal program cuts

In February, we reported that area food banks were facing record levels of need. Now a federal food assistance program has been cut, adding to their troubles.

The United States Department of Agriculture canceled its Commodity Credit Corporation food purchasing program last month. FOOD For Lane County Executive Director Carolyn Stein said it means a loss of about 15% of their inventory, but not across the board.

“It's the kind of primary foods that build meals: meat, eggs, fresh dairy, and produce," she told KLCC. "Those are often the most expensive things to purchase, and they're the hardest to afford for people that are living paycheck to paycheck.”

Stein said she’s budgeting for the next fiscal year expecting that this food won’t be coming. She says the move comes at a time when the levels of need are at their highest in recent memory, and that Lane County food pantries have had a 101% increase in demand since 2022.

The Local Food for Schools program was also cut. Through that program, food from local farms was delivered to schools to provide healthy lunch options.

The elimination of both programs also affects farmers. Stein said farmers have food in the ground that they were expecting to be reimbursed for, “and now that the CCC is canceled, there isn't the ability to purchase it.”

Stein said donated food or funds are always appreciated. Every dollar that FOOD For Lane County receives can provide two meals. She said FFLC serves about 12,000 Lane County households every month, or about 80,000 individuals per year. She said these are “seniors, children, veterans, working families … these are our neighbors.”

You can read more about Oregon's Local Food Purchase Assistance programs here.

State response

The federal funding situation has drawn the attention of Oregon lawmakers.

In a letter addressed to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, 18 state senators—all Democrats—urged the Trump administration to reverse the food bank cuts.

"We implore you in the strongest possible terms to immediately resume food deliveries in full to the Oregon Food Bank, and to provide a helping hand to people who are trying to find ways to survive rather than to extraordinarily affluent Americans by means of yet another tax reduction," the letter stated in part.