© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown Eugene building that includes Metro Cinema for sale

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published December 8, 2025 at 4:36 PM PST
The building at the northwest corner of Broadway Boulevard and Willamette Street in Eugene.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
A Dec. 5, 2025 photo of the building at 45 W. Broadway Blvd. in Eugene. In addition to a Wells Fargo branch and two restaurants, the building houses Metro Cinema.

A downtown Eugene building is up for sale, with an asking price of $5,905,769.

The 18,532 square-foot building at 45 W. Broadway is home to independent movie theater Metro Cinema, along with Portal Tea, Mad Mac’s and a Wells Fargo branch.

The listing said it also includes office and apartment space and a vacant restaurant.

It also mentions that both the Metro and the Wells Fargo branch are on long-term leases, calling the two “strong credit-worthy anchors.”

An adjacent building at 856 Willamette St., is also available for a combined cost of $9,240,000. That property has largely been vacant for the past decade.
Tags
Economy & Business commercial real estateEugene DowntownBroadway MetroReal Estate
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content