Downtown Eugene building that includes Metro Cinema for sale

A downtown Eugene building is up for sale, with an asking price of $5,905,769.

The 18,532 square-foot building at 45 W. Broadway is home to independent movie theater Metro Cinema, along with Portal Tea, Mad Mac’s and a Wells Fargo branch.

The listing said it also includes office and apartment space and a vacant restaurant.

It also mentions that both the Metro and the Wells Fargo branch are on long-term leases, calling the two “strong credit-worthy anchors.”

An adjacent building at 856 Willamette St., is also available for a combined cost of $9,240,000. That property has largely been vacant for the past decade.