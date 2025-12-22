Eugene Holiday Market stays open Tuesday and Wednesday, providing last-minute shoppers a chance to buy local

Last-minute shoppers in Eugene still have a chance to see hundreds of local craft vendors ahead of Christmas.

Eugene Holiday Market will stay open on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 23 and 24, at the Lane Events Center on the county fairgrounds at 796 W 13th Ave. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 24.

“Here, the maker is the seller,” said General Manager Shannon Lee-Hutson. “So when you walk around and see these people, these are the artists and they can tell you all about it.”

The market has space for 324 vendors, though it often accommodates more as some vendors will share a booth.

The Holiday Market is run by the Eugene Saturday Market, which shuts down in December to focus on the market and remains closed through the winter due to weather.

Lee-Hutson said the organization’s markets act as a business incubator for local craftspeople.

“What I mean by that is you can come here, have a little space every week and develop your business,” she said.