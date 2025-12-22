© 2025 KLCC

Eugene Holiday Market stays open Tuesday and Wednesday, providing last-minute shoppers a chance to buy local

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published December 22, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
General Manager Shannon Lee-Hutson dressed for the Winter Solstice on this day at the Eugene Holiday Market.
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
General Manager Shannon Lee-Hutson dressed for the Winter Solstice on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at the Eugene Holiday Market.

Last-minute shoppers in Eugene still have a chance to see hundreds of local craft vendors ahead of Christmas.

Eugene Holiday Market will stay open on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 23 and 24, at the Lane Events Center on the county fairgrounds at 796 W 13th Ave. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 24.

“Here, the maker is the seller,” said General Manager Shannon Lee-Hutson. “So when you walk around and see these people, these are the artists and they can tell you all about it.”

The market has space for 324 vendors, though it often accommodates more as some vendors will share a booth.

The Holiday Market is run by the Eugene Saturday Market, which shuts down in December to focus on the market and remains closed through the winter due to weather.

Lee-Hutson said the organization’s markets act as a business incubator for local craftspeople.

“What I mean by that is you can come here, have a little space every week and develop your business,” she said.

Lee-Hutson began as a vendor at the market before being recruited to serve on its board and later become its general manager. The markets have rules that require goods to be made by the seller or an immediate family member that lives in Oregon.
Economy & Business shoppingLocal BusinessesSaturday MarketHoliday Markethand craftedEugeneLane Events Center
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
