BLM increases timber sales in Oregon, triples nationwide mandated increase
The Bureau of Land Management’s state office in Oregon increased its timber sales in 2025, leading to one of its largest years for sales by board-feet and dollars in decades.
The increase coincides with a provision of the tax and spending bill approved by Congress in July, that requires BLM to increase the timber it makes available for harvest by 20 million board-feet each year through 2034.
BLM data show that the timber sales through the office totalled 290.6 million board-feet this year, an increase of 66.8 million from the previous year.
According to the data, which covers annual sales back to 2005, 2025 was the third-highest year for BLM timber sales through the Oregon office by both board-feet and sale price, topped only by 2019 and 2021.
Sales this year brought in $63.7 million.
2025 was also the second-highest year for the appraised value of BLM timber sold in Oregon, and the sale price beat the appraised value by $8.1 million.
The BLM’s Oregon/Washington field office said it increased timber sales by 15% this fiscal year.
View a spreadsheet showing details on sales for each year and comparisons of totals here.