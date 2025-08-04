© 2025 KLCC

BLM August timber sales include 22 million board feet across 944 acres in western Oregon

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:35 PM PDT
Trees in a forest on BLM land
U.S. Bureau of Land Management

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is auctioning the right to harvest timber on nearly 1,000 acres of federal land in Oregon later this month.

The timber sales include two parcels in Lane County near Blachly and Marcola, and one in Douglas County near Oakland.

BLM estimates nearly 22 million board feet would come from the properties combined.

Sales are also slated in Coos, Jackson and Marion counties.

Statewide sales this month cover more than 2,200 acres and are estimated to produce more than 58 million board feet.

August auctions in western Oregon: 22 million board feet on 944 acres total

August auctions elsewhere in Oregon: 36.4 million board feet on 1279 acres total

  • Soup Bones CT timber sale: estimated 3.2 million board feet on 118 public acres near Scottsburg in Coos County. August 29 auction date.
  • Rouge Cypress timber sale: estimated 11.6 million board feet on 651 public acres near Shady Cove in Jackson County. August 28 auction date. 
  • For Granite timber sale: estimated 7.7 million board feet on 183 public acres near Falls City in Marion County. August 27 auction date.
  • Riley Coyote timber sale: estimated 7.3 million board feet on 167 public acres near Falls City  in Marion County. August 27 auction date.
  • Deer Slide timber sale: estimated 6.7 million board feet on160 public acres near Sheridan  in Marion County. August 27 auction date.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
