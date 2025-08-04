BLM August timber sales include 22 million board feet across 944 acres in western Oregon

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is auctioning the right to harvest timber on nearly 1,000 acres of federal land in Oregon later this month.

The timber sales include two parcels in Lane County near Blachly and Marcola, and one in Douglas County near Oakland.

BLM estimates nearly 22 million board feet would come from the properties combined.

Sales are also slated in Coos, Jackson and Marion counties.

Statewide sales this month cover more than 2,200 acres and are estimated to produce more than 58 million board feet.

August auctions in western Oregon: 22 million board feet on 944 acres total



Dueling Elk timber sale : estimated 8.7 million board feet on 368 public acres near Blachly. August 28 auction date.

: estimated 8.7 million board feet on 368 public acres near Blachly. August 28 auction date. Shotgun Formation timber sale: estimated 5.5 million board feet on 193 public acres near Marcola. August 28 auction date.

estimated 5.5 million board feet on 193 public acres near Marcola. August 28 auction date. Noble Steed timber sale : estimated 7.8 million board feet on 383 public acres near Oakland August 26 auction date.

August auctions elsewhere in Oregon: 36.4 million board feet on 1279 acres total

