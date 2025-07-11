BLM announces timber sales for land in western Oregon

The Bureau of Land Management announced it is accepting bids to harvest timber on seven parcels in western Oregon, totaling 1,892 acres.

BLM estimates the sales will account for up to 54 million board feet of timber.

The sales range from near Molalla in Marion County to the north to near Butte Falls in Jackson County to the south.

Two parcels will be auctioned in Lane County: the Creat-Panther timber sale accounts for roughly 6.3 million board feet on 219 acres near Veneta and the Linebacker timber sale accounts for six million board feet on 191 acres near Marcola.

Farther south in Douglas County, two sales will take place near Oakland: the Mean Mustard timber sale includes 2.2 million board feet on 132 acres and the Sternbreaker timber sale includes 6.9 million board feet on 247 acres.

Bids will be accepted from July 22-25, with exact dates and locations varying from parcel to parcel.