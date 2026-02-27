Lion & Owl plans to reinvent itself as The Paddock in South Eugene

This is the last weekend for a popular downtown Eugene restaurant at its current location. Next month, Lion & Owl is moving to south Eugene with a new name.

The Paddock, on East Amazon Drive, first opened in the 1940s. Lion & Owl co-owner Kirsten Hansen told KLCC it was originally a little tavern in the back of a horse paddock.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC The Lion & Owl at 60 E. 11th Ave. on Feb. 27. The last service at this location is Monday, March 2. Then, a new version of the restaurant will open later in March at The Paddock in south Eugene.

They’re keeping the name.

“I love the institution of that, and honoring the institution that’s there,” she said.

Hansen said they were able to buy the Paddock building. They lease their current space on East 11th Avenue. A need for change and a refresh is part of the inspiration.

“It’s an exciting new chapter and we hope all the people who said they were excited come, because we need them to!” said Crystal Platt, Hansen’s wife and business partner. Platt was a semi-finalist for a James Beard Award in 2023.

She said their emphasis on locally sourced sharable “brunchish” menu will remain.

“We love the produce of the Willamette Valley, so we’re definitely going to have a vegetable section, still,” she said. “We will have some bigger plates. Maybe more sandwiches.”

She said there will still be a seasonal focus with a more approachable vibe.

“There’s a few Lion & Owl staples that will come over for sure,” Hansen added.

A big appeal of the new location is its outdoor patio and parking– both in short supply in the current space. Hansen said it's a gorgeous place with more of a neighborhood feel.

The Lion & Owl started in an Airstream trailer at the Backyard Farmer parking lot. They’ve been in the East 11th spot since 2019, where the Airstream is part of the dining room. Hansen said they’ll likely turn the airstream into an outdoor coffee truck at the new place.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Crystal Platt and Kirsten Hansen at The Lion & Owl in downtown Eugene on Feb. 27, 2026.

She said there will be happy tears at their last service on Monday, March 2.

They hope to re-open as the Paddock in late March.

