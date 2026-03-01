Eugene’s Claim 52 Brewery to take over brewpub where Rogue Ales began its Newport operations

A Newport building that played a role in Oregon’s craft beer history will remain in the industry.

Eugene-based Claim 52 will open a brewpub at 748 SW Bay Blvd., the location where Rogue Ales set up shop when it relocated to Newport in 1989.

"When I first began my journey as a craft beer fan/obsessive/fanatic/whatever you want to call it, Rogue was my favorite brewery by far because what [former Rogue brewmaster] John Maier was doing, I think, truly embodied the spirit of craft beer better than pretty much any other brewery," said Claim 52 manager Jeremy Zollman.

Claim 52 moved into a building on Lincoln Street in Eugene in 2025. That allowed it to expand its brewing capacity, and owner Jeremiah Marsden said that expansion left the company looking for new opportunities.

“Beyond the history of the building that we want to keep and maintain, and keep the craft brewing culture alive on the coast, it gives us a chance to establish ourselves there more,” said Marsden. “I think the people of the coast are pretty excited about the news.”

The Bay Boulevard building housed Rogue Bayfront Public House until November, when Rogue abruptly closed all of its locations and shuttered its brewing and distilling operations before declaring bankruptcy.

Marsden said Claim 52 will do minor renovations to the Newport location before opening. He said they are already talking with potential staff members, including former Rogue employees, and he hopes to have the new location open in early May.

