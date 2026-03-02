Corvallis bookstore to continue serving the community after being purchased by three of its employees

Grass Roots Books and Music is an independent bookstore that has served Corvallis since 1971. Recently, the store's founders announced they’d be selling the business to three employees: Jay Enghauser, Brandon Enghauser, and Amber Hamilton.

The co-owners are ready to begin a new era while keeping the community focus that makes them different from chain bookstores.

Hamilton said the magic of an independent bookstore comes from the customers who keep coming back.

“We've got customers, as soon as they come in. If I'm upstairs, I am running downstairs to go chat with them,” said Hamilton.

She also said longtime customers get tailored book recommendations that can only come from a community bookstore with staff who are knowledgeable about local tastes.

Jay Enghauser said the most rewarding part of a store like this is being able to uplift the community of local writers. They said Grass Roots is often the only bookstore where a self-published local author will see their book on shelves.

“A lot of the local authors, we're their very first bookstore,” they said. “I've embraced many a crying local author for seeing their book on the shelf for the very first time.”

Brandon Enghauser, who is married to Jay, said he’s ready to give back to the town he’s grown up in, and to continue to discover new books.

“I think just the amount of books I've seen that I never would have considered reading, never would have even known existed before,” he said. “I'll see them come in, I'll be like, that looks super interesting. I'll pick it up and read it.”

Grass Roots Books and Music is located at 251 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.