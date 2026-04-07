Eugene Airport receives $6.24 million in federal money to renovate, expand Concourse A

Concourse A of Eugene Airport will be notably roomier, thanks to federally-funded expansion money that Congress recently authorized.

The update will also include HVAC, mechanical and bathroom renovations, and work that will ensure ADA accessibility during a power outage.

The 9,893 square foot addition will help the concourse handle the crowds produced by the larger class of jet that now frequently flies out of the airport.

“The A concourse was originally designed for regional aircraft, so probably about 74-seat size,” said Airport Director Cathryn Stephens. "But now, all mainline jets are up at the A-gates, and that’s 120-150 seats. So when you calculate that out, it makes for a very crowded space."

The $22 million Concourse A expansion is an early project mentioned in the airport’s Liftoff EUG plan. The plan identifies nearly $450 million in future projects culminating in the addition of a third concourse.

“This piece will at least give us a relief valve while we are working toward that much larger Concourse C project, but in the meantime we’ll have a facility that’s more right-sized to the passengers that we’re receiving right now,” said Stephens.

Crews have already begun preliminary work on the Concourse A expansion, and Stephens said work is expected to take 12-18 months.

Two other projects are also ongoing: a renovation of the upstairs restaurant and changes in rental car facilities that will create more parking for airport users.