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Eugene Airport receives $6.24 million in federal money to renovate, expand Concourse A

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:09 PM PDT
Image of Eugene Airport at dusk.
Eugene Airport
An undated photo of the Eugene Airport.

Concourse A of Eugene Airport will be notably roomier, thanks to federally-funded expansion money that Congress recently authorized.

The update will also include HVAC, mechanical and bathroom renovations, and work that will ensure ADA accessibility during a power outage.

The 9,893 square foot addition will help the concourse handle the crowds produced by the larger class of jet that now frequently flies out of the airport.

“The A concourse was originally designed for regional aircraft, so probably about 74-seat size,” said Airport Director Cathryn Stephens. "But now, all mainline jets are up at the A-gates, and that’s 120-150 seats. So when you calculate that out, it makes for a very crowded space."

The $22 million Concourse A expansion is an early project mentioned in the airport’s Liftoff EUG plan. The plan identifies nearly $450 million in future projects culminating in the addition of a third concourse.

“This piece will at least give us a relief valve while we are working toward that much larger Concourse C project, but in the meantime we’ll have a facility that’s more right-sized to the passengers that we’re receiving right now,” said Stephens.

Crews have already begun preliminary work on the Concourse A expansion, and Stephens said work is expected to take 12-18 months.

Two other projects are also ongoing: a renovation of the upstairs restaurant and changes in rental car facilities that will create more parking for airport users.
Tags
Economy & Business airport expansionEugene AirportCongresstravel
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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