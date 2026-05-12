Lane County Farmers Market will be opening a new Sunday Market in Springfield soon

The Lane County Farmers Market has been operating in downtown Eugene for more than a century. Next month, it’s expanding to Springfield.

“A farmers market is a low barrier opportunity for people to get to know your business and be able to purchase your product while talking directly with the folks who made it,” said Orion Lawrenz, programming and marketing manager for the market.

She said everything sold at the market is produced in Oregon. Vendors come from rural parts of Lane County and beyond. Some from as far away as Portland or Central Oregon.

This time of year, you can find radishes, cucumbers, flowers and more at the market. Lawrenz said berry season is just getting started.

“There are some strawberries peaking through market stalls. We have yet to see blackberries or cherries yet, but those are on the horizon soon,” she said.

Lawrenz said all their markets have a program called Double Up Food Bucks for people who receive food assistance.

“It’s a grant-funded program administered by the Farmers Market Fund to increase food access for low-income folks. And those Double Up Food Bucks are just eligible to use on fresh produce and plant starts.”

The farmers market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at the Eugene Park Blocks almost all year. From May through October, it’s also open on Tuesdays. And starting next month, the market will be in Springfield at the City Hall parking lot on Sundays.

