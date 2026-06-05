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Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer starts new business called 'Archetrike'

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:07 PM PDT
An Arcimoto drives as part of a rally in Lane County, May 17, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
An Arcimoto FUV during a rally in Lane County, May 17, 2026.

The founder of the Eugene-based electric vehicle company Arcimoto appears to have started a new business called “Archetrike.”

Arcimoto was known for its quirky, three-wheeled vehicles called “FUVs.” At its peak, it was valued at more than $1.2 billion.

But the company stopped making new vehicles over three years ago, and its stock is now nearly valueless, according to MarketWatch. Eugene Weekly reported earlier this year that the company was facing eviction from its landlord.

The company continues to sell parts and vehicles from its existing inventory, according to customers KLCC spoke to at a rally in May.

Mark Frohnmayer started Arcimoto in 2007. He was ousted as CEO in 2022, but appears to have remained on the Board of Directors for several years.

He finally left the company last November, according to his LinkedIn. That same month, Oregon business records show he registered “Archetrike” as an LLC.

In December, Archetrike applied to trademark the name “BAT” for electrically powered motor vehicles, three-wheeled motor vehicles, and more.

Archetrike has no website, and there is no publicly available information about the business’ goals or what exactly it will do.

Reached by KLCC on Thursday, Frohnmayer said he had “no comment… yet.”
Tags
Economy & Business ArcimotoArchetrikeElectric Vehicles
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
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