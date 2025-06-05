After Arcimoto's downsizing, enthusiasts continue hunt for parts

The Eugene-based electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has massively downsized in recent years, amidst financial turmoil.

Today, its share price is just a hundredth of a cent, falling from a peak of more than $700, according to MarketWatch.

Kathy Pusztavari, the owner of the resource page Arcimoto Hub, said there's still a community of people who ride and maintain their three-wheeled vehicles.

But she said the current supply of proprietary parts may not last forever.

Pusztavari lives in Corvallis. She said her Arcimoto is easy to use around town—and its open sides allows for more visibility, which helps her autistic son drive more easily.

"There's nothing else out there that's like it. It's small, efficient," said Pusztavari. "It's a sippy sipper on home charging. I think it costs us $10 a month, and I have two of them."

However, Pusztavari said the unique design means the onboard charger isn't simple to replace with parts from other brands.

Previously, this created issues when support services for owners were inaccessible. In May 2024, Pusztavari told KLCC that Arcimoto had become unreachable by phone or email.

Today, Pusztavari said Arcimoto’s email is active once again, and customers are able to purchase some leftover vehicles and replacement parts.

However, she said with manufacturing stalled, she isn't certain how long supplies will last. She estimated there's at least another year of parts, based on what she's seen.

“I envision in the future, when you can’t get an onboard charger anymore of that particular size and that exact type, you will have to move to a different one," she said, "and you might have to start really modifying things to get things to work.”

Arcimoto was founded in 2007. Its facility is located in west Eugene.

KLCC reached out to the company through its support line, but didn’t receive a response.