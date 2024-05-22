© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arcimoto shuts down its phone service and website, as some customers feel left in the dark

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 22, 2024 at 2:18 PM PDT
FUVs on display outside Arcimoto's RAMP production facility in Eugene, Feb. 2022.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Arcimoto vehicles on display outside Arcimoto's RAMP production facility in Eugene, Feb. 2022.

The Eugene vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto appears to have suspended some of its services.

Arcimoto sells electric, light-weight vehicles with three wheels. However, the company has faced financial difficulties in recent years.

This month, it was delisted from the NASDAQ, and MarketWatch reports that its stock performance is down around 88% from a year ago. The company's also been ordered to pay $1 million in a recent lawsuit, according to Oregon Business.

As of Wednesday, the company’s website was down, and its main phone line appeared to be disconnected.

Kathy Pusztavari runs Arcimoto Hub, a resource page for vehicle-owners. She said there’s been no way to reach the company for roughly three months.

Pusztavari said that's left some owners without the ability to repair their vehicles, since they can't get proprietary parts.

“They're just in storage mode, and waiting and hoping that Arcimoto can come back to life,” she said.

Pusztavari said she’s instructed customers to go to the company's factory in-person to ask for parts under warranty. She’s calling on Arcimoto to release schematics so customers can make repairs themselves.

“A plea to the owners–can you give us a little bit of information?” said Pusztavari.

There were some workers present at the Arcimoto Factory in West Eugene on Monday. They said they weren't currently manufacturing vehicles.

KLCC has reached out to the public relations firm that has represented Arcimoto previously, and gave contact information to an Arcimoto worker to pass along to leadership. However, the company couldn't be reached for comment.
Tags
Economy & Business Arcimotoelectric vehiclesFun Utility Vehicle
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content