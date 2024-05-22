Arcimoto shuts down its phone service and website, as some customers feel left in the dark

The Eugene vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto appears to have suspended some of its services.

Arcimoto sells electric, light-weight vehicles with three wheels. However, the company has faced financial difficulties in recent years.

This month, it was delisted from the NASDAQ, and MarketWatch reports that its stock performance is down around 88% from a year ago. The company's also been ordered to pay $1 million in a recent lawsuit, according to Oregon Business.

As of Wednesday, the company’s website was down, and its main phone line appeared to be disconnected.

Kathy Pusztavari runs Arcimoto Hub, a resource page for vehicle-owners. She said there’s been no way to reach the company for roughly three months.

Pusztavari said that's left some owners without the ability to repair their vehicles, since they can't get proprietary parts.

“They're just in storage mode, and waiting and hoping that Arcimoto can come back to life,” she said.

Pusztavari said she’s instructed customers to go to the company's factory in-person to ask for parts under warranty. She’s calling on Arcimoto to release schematics so customers can make repairs themselves.

“A plea to the owners–can you give us a little bit of information?” said Pusztavari.

There were some workers present at the Arcimoto Factory in West Eugene on Monday. They said they weren't currently manufacturing vehicles.

KLCC has reached out to the public relations firm that has represented Arcimoto previously, and gave contact information to an Arcimoto worker to pass along to leadership. However, the company couldn't be reached for comment.

