Home listings are up in Lane County, but so are home purchases

The number of homes for sale in Lane County is up by 23% from June 2024 to June 2026, according to data from the Regional Multiple Listing Service .

But that increase is being balanced out by more home purchases, keeping the market in favor of sellers.

“People are still making moves, they are still selling. The buyers are just moving a little bit slower and being a little more thoughtful about what they are buying,” said Mara Gregory, a principal broker with Keller Williams Realty in Eugene-Springfield and the Vice President of Springfield Realtors.

A common measure of whether a market favors buyers or sellers is inventory: That is, how long it would take to sell all of the homes on the market at the current pace.

And while the number of homes available is up, inventory remains relatively flat, going from 2.6 months two years ago to 2.4 months last month.

Experts often consider a market balanced if its inventory is near six months.

“We have come from recent years of having less than one month of inventory. So, 2.4 is actually more stabilized for our sellers,” said Gregory. “There’s definitely still opportunity for sellers, but then buyers also have a little more negotiation power currently.”

Home prices in Lane County continue to go up, just at a slower pace. The median sale price increased by 0.9% in the past year. And much of the interest in homes is concentrated in starter homes.