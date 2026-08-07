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Bowtech closing Eugene factory, relocating to Houston

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published August 7, 2026 at 3:37 PM PDT
Bowtech announced its relocation in an Aug. 4, 2026 Facebook post.
Bowtech announced its relocation in an Aug. 4, 2026 Facebook post.

Eugene-based archery products company Bowtech is closing its production facility and relocating the company to Houston, Texas.

The company announced the relocation on social media earlier this week, saying the last day that its factory pro shop will be open is Sept. 5.

A WARN notice sent to the state on July 27 shows that 43 non-union employees will be laid off in waves starting around Sept. 30 and lasting through Feb. 27, 2027.

The titles of affected positions deal mostly with manufacturing, but also include some marketing positions.

The company’s website shows 15 openings for positions located in Houston that have similar titles to those being laid off in Eugene.

A representative of Bowtech was unavailable for comment Friday.
Tags
Economy & Business eugene businessLayoffsjobsLane County Economy
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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