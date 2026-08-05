Springfield’s True Value distribution center to close, lay off 62 employees

The True Value Hardware warehouse in Springfield will cease operations by the end of the year, resulting in the layoff off all 62 employees in the facility.

A WARN notice sent to the state, county and city by a staffing agency said it would be terminating the employees it provides for the Olympic Street warehouse after being informed that a subsidiary of True Value’s parent company “will permanently close its distribution center.”

The notice states that layoffs will begin Oct. 3, 2026 and continue through the end of the year.

Forty-three of the 62 positions that will be terminated are titled Merchandise Handlers. Other positions have titles that indicate managerial and clerical work, with one being described as a Utility Worker.

The workers are not represented by a union.

Georgia-based Impact Workforce Solutions is contracted to provide staffing services to True Value’s parent company Do It Best via its subsidiary Impact Outsourcing Solutions.

Impact Workforce Solutions issued the WARN notice after it was informed via a Do It Best subsidiary, TV Hardware Distribution, that it would be ceasing operations at the Olympic Street Facility. TV Hardware Distribution manages supply chain logistics for True Value stores.

Impact Workforce Solutions confirmed the layoffs, but referred further questions to Do It Best and its subsidiaries.

Attempts by KLCC to contact Do It Best and True Value were not immediately returned.

