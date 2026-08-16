Owner of Arcimoto's assets says new Eugene service center is coming soon

The Texas company that bought Arcimoto’s assets last month says it’s almost ready to open a service center for the electric vehicle brand in Eugene.

Eugene-based company Arcimoto stopped making its quirky, three-wheeled vehicles more than three years ago.

But Volara Motorsports Group, a holding company that owns two other vehicle brands, has now purchased the manufacturer’s remaining supply of parts.

Under its subsidiary Monday Mobility Group, Volara plans to begin opening “E-Garages” across the country, providing authorized repair services for Arcimoto customers.

“We have tires and batteries and chassis and body parts and so forth and so on,” said Volara’s CEO Christian Okonsky. “There’s enough for quite a few—probably two years worth—of runway to service all the vehicles that are out there, at least.”

Okonsky said he expects the Eugene facility will have its grand opening date within the next four weeks.

“We really see Eugene as a hub of what we're going to do with Monday Mobility Group,” he said.

In addition to Eugene, Okonsky said the company is also looking into opening facilities in Los Angeles, the Miami area, and beyond.

He said the E-Garages will support another electric vehicle brand which Volara owns, Monday Motorbikes, and they hope to expand to more products later on.

“You can imagine there's quite a few EV companies, whether they're motorcycle or e-bike, that don't have a nationwide service,” said Okonsky. “The goal of E-Garage is to be an authorized service center for many of those brands.”

Okonsky said although Volara purchased Arcimoto’s assets, it didn’t take on the company’s debts. He said there are no immediate plans to restart manufacturing of the vehicles.

At least two leaders from Arcimoto are involved with Volara. Dwayne Lum, Arcimoto’s former COO, is now the CEO of Monday Mobility Group, according to his LinkedIn.

Okonsky also said Chris Dawson, Arcimoto’s CEO for several years, is on Volara’s Board of Directors.

