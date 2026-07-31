Arcimoto assets sold to Texas company

A holding company with headquarters in Texas says it’s purchased the assets of Eugene-based electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto.

Volara Motorsports Group announced the acquisition this month. It already owns a motorbike brand, Monday Motorbikes, and a niche car manufacturer, announcing those purchases earlier this year.

The company now says it plans to open its first E-Garage in Eugene, providing warranty and repair service to Arcimoto and Monday Motorbikes customers.

"Thousands of riders bought vehicles from companies that no longer exist," said Dwayne Lum, CEO of the Volara-run Monday Mobility Group, in a press release on July 28. "Four-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric motorcycles, e-bikes—they're still on the road, but their owners have nowhere to turn for certified service, parts, or support. E-Garage exists to close that gap."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lum is the former COO of Arcimoto.

The timeline of the opening isn't yet known. ‍Neither Volara nor Arcimoto responded to KLCC’s requests for more information.

