Oakshire Brewery announces pending closure ahead of 20th anniversary

Oakshire Brewing Company is the latest Oregon craft beer stalwart to announce it is ceasing operations.

The brewery announced the pending closure in a social media post , citing rising costs, the financial damage done by the COVID pandemic, and a changing and more competitive market for beverages and dining.

Its northeast Portland location is set to close Sept. 30, while its troubled downtown Springfield location shuttered–for the second time this year–on Sept. 27.

The Springfield Commons taproom, as it was known, had struggled in recent months. Oakshire originally announced on social media that its last day would be Aug. 30. But that closure was short-lived as the brewery announced a re-opening of the space Sept. 4 with changes including adding televisions and coffee service.

Oakshire’s brewing facility and taproom in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood does not yet have a closing date, and the company is committed to staying open through its 20th anniversary party, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Craft beer sales have dropped nationwide since the pandemic , with industry experts blaming a variety of factors such as market saturation, the increase in popularity of other canned alcoholic beverages such as seltzers and pre-mixed cocktails, and the increase in prevalence of cannabis-based beverages.

Oakshire is the latest Oregon brewery to close its doors. Among the more notable closures was Newport’s Rogue Ales and Spirits , which abruptly shut down in late 2025.

Several smaller Eugene-area breweries have closed in the years after the pandemic, including Arable, Elkhorn, Steelhead and Manifest.

Other breweries have closed taprooms or made other business changes, including Ninkasi, AleSong, and McKenzie River.