ABR episode on Eugene eatery Lox, Stocks and Bagels drops this week

A Eugene bagel shop gets its big moment in the national spotlight Thursday.

Lox, Stocks and Bagels will be featured on the latest segment of “ America’s Best Restaurants ,” a traveling roadshow profiling popular independent eateries.

The bagel shop’s owner and CEO, Maxwell Davis, said they were nominated for the program by customers, then visited by ABR host Luis Rivera on June 30.

“It’s a big honor for us, so we’re excited,” Davis said. He noted that another Eugene restaurant, Sixth Street Grill in the downtown area, had previously been featured. “So it’s really cool to have our little city highlighted in this way.”

Brian Bull / KLCC In this Oct. 12, 2026 photo, day shift lead Danny Emmons (left) takes a short break from slicing up salmon to pose with Maxwell Davis, CEO and owner of Lox, Stocks and Bagels.

Davis expects the exposure to boost business, and possibly build on his Portland extension, a food truck called Bialy Buzz . He re-started Lox, Stocks and Bagels after assuming ownership in January 2021, rehiring many former employees, raising pay, and redesigning the interior. Sales and recognition have steadily increased since, with the shop winning multiple “Best of Eugene” distinctions in the Eugene Weekly’s annual poll . The upcoming ABR segment is the highest profile exposure yet.

“It’s fun to bring some of the national outlets to Eugene that isn’t about the Ducks,” quipped Davis, who added he’s grateful to his team and customers for the recognition.

The segment on Lox, Stocks and Bagels is expected to drop on ABR’s social media channels at noon on Thursday. Davis said his bagel shop’s Facebook pag e will also feature it.

The shop is located at 368 E. 40th Ave. in Eugene.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

