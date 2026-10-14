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ABR episode on Eugene eatery Lox, Stocks and Bagels drops this week

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:33 PM PDT
Man with camera filming woman applying cream cheese to bagel.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Adam Rodriguez, videographer and creative director with "America's Best Restaurants," shoots footage of Lox, Stocks & Bagels general manager Briana Alexander as she applies a schmear of cream cheese to a customer's bagel on June 30, 2026.

A Eugene bagel shop gets its big moment in the national spotlight Thursday.

Lox, Stocks and Bagels will be featured on the latest segment of “America’s Best Restaurants,” a traveling roadshow profiling popular independent eateries.

The bagel shop’s owner and CEO, Maxwell Davis, said they were nominated for the program by customers, then visited by ABR host Luis Rivera on June 30.

“It’s a big honor for us, so we’re excited,” Davis said. He noted that another Eugene restaurant, Sixth Street Grill in the downtown area, had previously been featured. “So it’s really cool to have our little city highlighted in this way.”

Two coworkers in bagel shop with sliced salmon.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
In this Oct. 12, 2026 photo, day shift lead Danny Emmons (left) takes a short break from slicing up salmon to pose with Maxwell Davis, CEO and owner of Lox, Stocks and Bagels.

Davis expects the exposure to boost business, and possibly build on his Portland extension, a food truck called Bialy Buzz. He re-started Lox, Stocks and Bagels after assuming ownership in January 2021, rehiring many former employees, raising pay, and redesigning the interior. Sales and recognition have steadily increased since, with the shop winning multiple “Best of Eugene” distinctions in the Eugene Weekly’s annual poll. The upcoming ABR segment is the highest profile exposure yet.

“It’s fun to bring some of the national outlets to Eugene that isn’t about the Ducks,” quipped Davis, who added he’s grateful to his team and customers for the recognition.

The segment on Lox, Stocks and Bagels is expected to drop on ABR’s social media channels at noon on Thursday. Davis said his bagel shop’s Facebook page will also feature it.

The shop is located at 368 E. 40th Ave. in Eugene.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Economy & Business Lox, Stocks & BagelsbagelsAmerica's Best Restaurants
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a part-time reporter for the KLCC News department who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with Underscore Native News and was also a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (25 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Indigenous Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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