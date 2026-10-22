PacificSource to lay off 134 more workers by the end of the year

Springfield-based health insurance company PacificSource will lay off more employees at the end of 2026.

The company informed the state and the four cities where the layoffs will take place in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification issued Oct. 20.

In total, 134 PacificSource workers in Springfield, Bend, Salem and Portland will lose their jobs on Dec. 31.

The WARN notice stated that the reduction in force is due to its end of service in Montana, the end of its Affordable Care Act offerings and a “right-sizing” of its Oregon workforce.

The company listed similar reasons in a May 2026 WARN notice that announced 97 layoffs.

This year’s layoffs follow two rounds of layoffs in 2025. The first came on Sept. 19, 2025 and did not include a reason for the 54 layoffs.

The second c ame in October 2025 , and mentioned a reduction in Medicaid membership in Lane County as the reason for 265 layoffs. Both were effective at the end of 2025.

PacificSource has announced 550 total layoffs in the last 13 months.

