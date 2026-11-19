Common Fields, a food truck pod and taproom in Corvallis, will close in December. Its owner, Jacob Oliver, blames city fees.

Oliver has spent the last year contesting transportation system development charges, or SDCs, imposed by the city. These are fees that are applied to new developments to help fund the public infrastructure needed to support them, like water, sewer, parking, and street maintenance.

Oliver said the business will be charged $30,000 to add two new food trucks to the property. He learned about these fees at the end of the permitting process for the new trucks, and is now asking the city to re-evaluate them.

“Ultimately, we were just asking for a pause so we can continue to operate and so that it stops affecting other businesses,” said Oliver.

Common Fields announced that the business will close Dec. 19. If they continue to operate after Dec. 31 without paying the SDCs, they will be fined $500 per day by the city, according to Oliver.

For its part, the city says it isn’t “forcing” Common Fields to close.

“If Commons Fields wants to expand their business, they need to secure the appropriate approvals and pay the applicable fees like any other property owner,” said City of Corvallis spokesperson Patrick Rollens in a statement emailed to KLCC. “In looking at neighboring communities, Corvallis is not alone in charging transportation SDCs for permanent food cart pod spaces. Corvallis fees are generally comparable to neighboring communities.”

Four of the food trucks at Common Fields are already factored into city infrastructure needs, and do not have to pay SDCs for their permit renewal.

The city’s statement also said Common Fields was offered a subsidized loan at 2.5% interest for the SDCs. This loan would come from the Downtown Revolving Loan Fund, with multiple loan lengths offered.

Oliver said the loan doesn’t feel like an adequate solution to the situation, and has rejected that offer from the city.

“You know, we're stuck still with that $30,000 plus interest,” said Oliver. “Debt that we can't afford.”

Corvallis isn’t the only city that charges SDCs to host food trucks in permanent locations. In Portland, for example, the SDC fee for a new food truck in a food truck pod would be about $5,000.

Mobile food trucks in Corvallis do not have to pay SDCs, and can operate for up to 45 days at a single location.

Oliver said the problem is not having to pay a fee, it's how expensive this fee is. He called it “hostile” to small business owners who are trying to get a business off the ground.

Oliver said he doesn’t feel like the city wants to work with him on a solution that keeps Common Fields open and out of debt.

“I've spent this entire year working on trying to fix this and trying to figure out how to navigate this and going through every proper channel,” said Oliver

Oliver has brought the matter up to the Corvallis City Council, but they have decided to push a re-evaluation of the SDCs until the next elected group of councilors begin their tenure in January.

At the Nov. 16 City Council meeting, Corvallis Mayor Charles Maughan said he was frustrated with the inaction of the city council in helping a Corvallis small business.

“We always review our SDCs, and that’s fine, but meanwhile, as we learned tonight, a business is going to shut down that currently employs 40 employees. To me, that’s a failure on our part,” said Maughan.

Oliver said Common Fields may be able to re-open if the new City Council re-evaluates the SDCs early next year, but he doesn’t know if the business can survive being closed for an extended period of time.

