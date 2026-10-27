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Oakshire Brewing won’t shut down after all, but will produce its beer at another brewery

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:51 PM PDT
The bar at Oakshire Brewing's taphouse on Madison Street as seen on Oct. 27, 2026. The first and last remaining location for the 20-year-old brewery will stay open, despite earlier announcements that it would close
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
The bar at Oakshire Brewing's taphouse on Madison Street as seen on Oct. 27, 2026. The first and last remaining location for the 20-year-old brewery will stay open, despite earlier announcements that it would close.

Longtime Eugene beermaker Oakshire Brewing will not shut down after all, but it will close one more facility.

Oakshire announced plans to close on Sept. 25. Its Springfield and Portland locations closed within days of the announcement, and owners committed to keeping its flagship Eugene taphouse open through its 20th anniversary party on Oct. 3.

“But once we felt the support and saw the numbers the following week and then at our 20th anniversary party, combined with just walking down the road a little bit and understanding what it would look like to operate with just one taproom location, the path forward started to become clearer,” said founder Jeff Althouse.

Althouse said Oakshire also found a way to stay afloat in that time by making its beer in another brewery’s production facility.

"We’re excited to be a brand that helps another facility gain some economy of scale and have some excitement added to what they’re doing,” Althouse told KLCC. “And it gives us the opportunity to eliminate some of the overhead, maintenance and the extremely high cost of operating a production facility."

Oakshire will sell its northwest Eugene production facility and equipment, but will continue to rent its Madison Street taphouse.

Althouse said the brewery hopes to announce which brewery it will be working with before Thanksgiving.
Tags
Economy & Business EugeneOakshire BrewingBeerCraft Beer
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
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