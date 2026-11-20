Oregon drivers are seeing lower gas prices in the last weeks of November, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

According to AAA, regular gas in Oregon has fallen to its lowest price since March .

Marie Dodds, a spokesperson for AAA Oregon and Idaho, said gas is still higher than this time in previous years due to the continued war in Iran.

“We saw prices shoot up after the U.S. and Israel launched their strikes on Iran in late February. Prices have been elevated since then,” she said.

But the usual factors contributing to gas prices are still in play. Less expensive winter fuel, low crude oil prices and decreased demand typically make gas cheaper during the winter months.

Dodds said the current drop could continue.

“Looking in the crystal ball for Thanksgiving, barring some escalation in geopolitical events or some outage, I would expect prices to keep falling,” she said.

Oregon drivers can “shop around” for the lowest gas prices online, Dodds said.

She added that the busiest times for Thanksgiving travel tend to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. respectively. Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are also especially busy in the afternoon through the evening.

“Leave in the morning on those days to avoid the busiest times,” Dodds said. “If you can travel on Thanksgiving, that’s the lightest day, whether you're driving or flying.”