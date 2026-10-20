Gas in Oregon is under $5 for the first time since September, still higher than one year ago

For the first time since early September, average regular gas prices in Oregon have dipped below $5 per gallon.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean gas is getting cheaper in the long run.

According to AAA , gas is 91 cents more per gallon than one year ago.

That price hike is attributed to the war in Iran and strikes on the Strait of Hormuz, a primary route for oil vessels.

Gas costs are also affected by the seasons, AAA said, with prices tending to drop in the fall as fuel is switched from summer-blend to winter-blend fuel. Prices increase again in late winter as fuel is switched back.