Gas in Oregon is under $5 for the first time since September, still higher than one year ago
For the first time since early September, average regular gas prices in Oregon have dipped below $5 per gallon.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean gas is getting cheaper in the long run.
According to AAA, gas is 91 cents more per gallon than one year ago.
That price hike is attributed to the war in Iran and strikes on the Strait of Hormuz, a primary route for oil vessels.
Gas costs are also affected by the seasons, AAA said, with prices tending to drop in the fall as fuel is switched from summer-blend to winter-blend fuel. Prices increase again in late winter as fuel is switched back.
The average price of gas in Oregon has stayed higher than the national average over the last year. Oregon has the fifth most expensive gas in the country.